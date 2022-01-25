CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 497 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

