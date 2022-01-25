CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allakos by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Allakos by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Allakos by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allakos by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

