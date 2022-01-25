CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

