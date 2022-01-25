CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $222,000 Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in South State were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in South State by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in South State by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

