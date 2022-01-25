CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

