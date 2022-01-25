CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $219,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

