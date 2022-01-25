CIBC Upgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Outperform

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. 8,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,736. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

