Citigroup Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Webster Financial worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

