Citigroup Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $201.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

