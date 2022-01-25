Citigroup Inc. Sells 687,296 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

