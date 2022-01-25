Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Citizens worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

