City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of City worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of City by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of City by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of City by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. City Holding has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.