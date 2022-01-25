Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of YOU opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

