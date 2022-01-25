Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CLOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 8,374,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,306. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

