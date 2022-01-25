CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $234.04. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

