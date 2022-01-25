CNA Financial Corp Buys 1,430 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 13,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.