CNA Financial Corp Buys 5,020 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

