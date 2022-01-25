CNA Financial Corp Purchases 16,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 2.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Cigna stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.17. 17,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

