CNA Financial Corp Takes $971,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,595. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

