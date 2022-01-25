CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.
