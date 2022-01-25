CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

