Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 98,932 shares.The stock last traded at $52.68 and had previously closed at $52.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

