Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CGTX opened at $3.54 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

