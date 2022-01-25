Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

