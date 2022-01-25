Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

