Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $11,296,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Comerica by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

