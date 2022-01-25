Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,376 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

