Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

