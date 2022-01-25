Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

