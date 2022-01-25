Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

