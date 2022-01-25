Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 578 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.