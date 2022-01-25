CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $16.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.27 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $32,459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

