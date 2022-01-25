Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

CBU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,831. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

