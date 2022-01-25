Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Up to $67.50

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $68.95. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 5,251 shares.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

