Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

CNXC stock opened at $175.70 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,750. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.