Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.
CNXC stock opened at $175.70 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
