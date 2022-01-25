Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

