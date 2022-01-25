Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,287.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,578.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

