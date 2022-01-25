Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 34.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 118,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $2,290,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

