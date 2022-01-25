Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NYSE GL opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

