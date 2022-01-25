Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 484,088 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 484,088 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 131,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.