Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

