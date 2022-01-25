Contrasting Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out -276.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 2 0 2.29 Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 3 0 0 1.75

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.46 $11.97 million ($0.63) -52.21 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.78 $199.71 million $2.21 19.02

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -5.69% -3.76% -0.67% Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.93% 10.37% 1.58%

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment comprises of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

