Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

NYSE KOR remained flat at $$3.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

