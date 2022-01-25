Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141,467 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

