Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Shares in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

NASDAQ REE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 18,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,028. REE Automotive Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

