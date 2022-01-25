Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $6.90 Million in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFTA. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $604,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $8,841,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,800,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

