Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 279,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

