Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crane stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

