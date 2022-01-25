Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of CR stock opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

