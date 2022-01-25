Creative Planning Has $688,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $204,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

