Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,044 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,012,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IVV stock traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.42. 831,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

